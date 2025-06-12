Gaza's Communication Blackout Threatens Humanitarian Efforts

The Gaza Strip is witnessing a complete internet blackout, according to the United Nations. This lack of connectivity is attributed to military action damaging the last remaining cable into the region.

This disruption has severely impaired humanitarian efforts, as essential services, lifelines to emergency operations, and civilian communications have been hindered.

United Nations Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Haq highlighted the dire situation, noting that the blockade further exacerbates existing access limitations and damage, hampering vital life-saving support for civilians.

