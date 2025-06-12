Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh's Crackdown on Illegal Liquor Trade

The Himachal Pradesh excise department has seized 5,438 litres of illegal liquor and destroyed 18,743 litres of country liquor this financial year. To tackle this issue, 103 cases have been registered. Special teams have been deployed, with recent raids in Sirmaur and Solan uncovering illegal activities.

The Himachal Pradesh excise department is intensifying its efforts against illegal liquor trade, having seized 5,438 litres of illicit liquor and destroyed 18,743 litres of country-made spirits over the current financial year, officials reported on Thursday.

The department is actively pursuing offenders, with 103 cases registered this year alone. Special task forces have been established at the headquarters to address the growing concern of illegal liquor distribution, as noted in a recent statement.

Recent operations include a raid in Solan that resulted in an FIR. Additionally, significant violations involving illegal holograms and stock discrepancies were found in Sirmaur, prompting further legal action. The campaign extends to other regions including Chamba, Bilaspur, Mandi, Shimla, and Kullu, with Excise Commissioner Yunus affirming the commitment to ongoing enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

