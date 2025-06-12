Tragedy Strikes: Air India Flight Crash Devastates Ahmedabad
The Supreme Court Bar Association expressed deep sorrow over the crash of an Air India plane in Ahmedabad. The accident resulted in fatalities including medical students and staff. The SCBA offered condolences to the victims' families and emphasized solidarity with those affected by the tragedy.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 22:43 IST
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) conveyed its condolences following the catastrophic crash of an Air India plane in Ahmedabad that was destined for London.
The aircraft, Flight AI 171, tragically went down shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, with 242 people on board.
SCBA president expressed profound sorrow over the incident, offering heartfelt sympathies to the families of the victims, which included medical students and staff. The association pledged support and solidarity with those affected by this tragic event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Colombia Revokes Condolences to Pakistan, Backs India Against Terrorism
Condolences and Investigations Follow Tragic Air India Crash in Ahmedabad
Very tragic accident, extend our deepest condolences to people who lost loved ones: MEA on Air India plane crash.
Tragedy in the Skies: Flight AI 171 Crash
Puducherry CM's Condolences After Tragic Ahmedabad Crash