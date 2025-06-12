Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Air India Flight Crash Devastates Ahmedabad

The Supreme Court Bar Association expressed deep sorrow over the crash of an Air India plane in Ahmedabad. The accident resulted in fatalities including medical students and staff. The SCBA offered condolences to the victims' families and emphasized solidarity with those affected by the tragedy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 22:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) conveyed its condolences following the catastrophic crash of an Air India plane in Ahmedabad that was destined for London.

The aircraft, Flight AI 171, tragically went down shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, with 242 people on board.

SCBA president expressed profound sorrow over the incident, offering heartfelt sympathies to the families of the victims, which included medical students and staff. The association pledged support and solidarity with those affected by this tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

