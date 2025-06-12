Tragedy Strikes: Air India Flight Crash Devastates Ahmedabad

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) conveyed its condolences following the catastrophic crash of an Air India plane in Ahmedabad that was destined for London.

The aircraft, Flight AI 171, tragically went down shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, with 242 people on board.

SCBA president expressed profound sorrow over the incident, offering heartfelt sympathies to the families of the victims, which included medical students and staff. The association pledged support and solidarity with those affected by this tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)