Left Menu

Tragic Ambush in Gaza: Humanitarian Efforts under Siege

In Gaza, eight workers of the U.S.-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation were killed in an ambush by Hamas militants. The attack, coupled with a regional internet blackout, intensified chaos. Despite the incident, the GHF continued its food distribution efforts, while Israeli military operations against Hamas persisted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 23:07 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 23:07 IST
Tragic Ambush in Gaza: Humanitarian Efforts under Siege
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In Gaza's turbulent landscape, a tragic ambush left eight workers of the U.S.-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) dead, intensifying fears in the region. The attack, attributed to Hamas militants, targeted a bus transporting about two dozen aid workers. In the aftermath, many were injured, with reports suggesting possible kidnappings.

The incident coincided with a widespread internet blackout, attributed by the United Nations to Israeli military activities, further plunging the region into confusion. Meanwhile, local health authorities reported 103 Palestinian casualties from Israeli fire, including fatalities near GHF sites, exacerbating the crisis.

Despite the violence, GHF's interim director, John Acree, affirmed the organization's commitment to aiding Gazans, continuing vital food distribution. Simultaneously, Israeli military operations against Hamas intensified, with calls for evacuations in central Gaza. International concerns over the efficacy and safety of humanitarian efforts in the region continue to grow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

 Global
2
India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

 Global
3
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025