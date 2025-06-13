Left Menu

Pentagon's Unveiled Secrets and the Greenland Dilemma

Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth faced intense scrutiny during a congressional hearing regarding Pentagon's contingency plans involving Greenland and Panama. Lawmakers aggressively questioned his use of Signal chats for discussing military operations. A forthcoming Pentagon watchdog report may determine if Hegseth mishandled classified information.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 13-06-2025 00:02 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 00:02 IST
Pentagon's Unveiled Secrets and the Greenland Dilemma
Pete Hegseth
  • Country:
  • United States

Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth came under fierce scrutiny during a congressional hearing on Thursday. The session was marked by sharp exchanges over contingency plans concerning Greenland and Panama, and Hegseth's use of Signal chats to discuss military operations.

Lawmakers pressed Hegseth for direct answers, with members of the House Armed Services Committee demanding clarity on his actions as Pentagon chief. Questions about his handling of classified information and the potential implications of Signal chats sparked heated debate.

The issue of Greenland, a mineral-rich island that has caught President Trump's interest, stirred controversy. While Hegseth sidestepped direct answers, a Pentagon watchdog report on his Signal communications is anticipated soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

 Global
2
India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

 Global
3
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025