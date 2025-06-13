Pentagon's Unveiled Secrets and the Greenland Dilemma

Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth came under fierce scrutiny during a congressional hearing on Thursday. The session was marked by sharp exchanges over contingency plans concerning Greenland and Panama, and Hegseth's use of Signal chats to discuss military operations.

Lawmakers pressed Hegseth for direct answers, with members of the House Armed Services Committee demanding clarity on his actions as Pentagon chief. Questions about his handling of classified information and the potential implications of Signal chats sparked heated debate.

The issue of Greenland, a mineral-rich island that has caught President Trump's interest, stirred controversy. While Hegseth sidestepped direct answers, a Pentagon watchdog report on his Signal communications is anticipated soon.

