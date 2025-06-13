Left Menu

Kim Jong Un's Naval Ambitions: A New Era in North Korean Maritime Power

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attended the relaunching of a previously damaged destroyer, with future plans to build additional naval vessels. He emphasized the importance of strengthening military presence in the Pacific amidst perceived U.S. provocations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 03:34 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 03:34 IST
Kim Jong Un's Naval Ambitions: A New Era in North Korean Maritime Power
Kim Jong Un

On Thursday, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was present for the relaunch of a destroyer, initially damaged during its first launch attempt, as reported by state media KCNA on Friday.

Kim stated that the successful restoration of the destroyer aligns with North Korea's ongoing efforts to enhance its naval capabilities. He announced plans for the construction of two more 5,000-ton destroyers in the coming year.

Highlighting North Korea's maritime ambitions, Kim emphasized the need to bolster the country's military presence in the Pacific Ocean, citing ongoing U.S. provocations as a driving force behind these measures, according to KCNA reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

 Global
2
India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

 Global
3
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025