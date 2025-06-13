Kim Jong Un's Naval Ambitions: A New Era in North Korean Maritime Power

On Thursday, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was present for the relaunch of a destroyer, initially damaged during its first launch attempt, as reported by state media KCNA on Friday.

Kim stated that the successful restoration of the destroyer aligns with North Korea's ongoing efforts to enhance its naval capabilities. He announced plans for the construction of two more 5,000-ton destroyers in the coming year.

Highlighting North Korea's maritime ambitions, Kim emphasized the need to bolster the country's military presence in the Pacific Ocean, citing ongoing U.S. provocations as a driving force behind these measures, according to KCNA reports.

