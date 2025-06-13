Israel Launches Independent Strikes on Iran, U.S. Denies Involvement
U.S. officials have confirmed that Israel has independently initiated strikes on Iran. The United States clarified it was not involved in the operation. Further details remain undisclosed as the officials chose to speak anonymously, highlighting the sensitive nature of the development.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 13-06-2025 05:56 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 05:56 IST
- Country:
- United States
In a surprising turn of events, Israel has independently commenced military strikes on Iran, according to two U.S. officials.
The officials emphasized that the United States is neither assisting nor participating in these operations, marking a distinct separation from U.S. military involvement.
Further details about the strikes have not been released, as the officials invoked anonymity, citing the delicate nature of the information.
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- Iran
- strikes
- U.S.
- military
- operation
- involvement
- officials
- anonymity
- independence
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Robotic Boats Revolutionize Rescue Operations in Palghar
China's Military Engages at Shangri-La Dialogue
CBI Busts Global Tech Scam: Operation Chakra V Exposed
India's home-grown systems surprised entire world during Operation Sindoor as our platforms, systems displayed their strength: Rajnath.
Tharoor Faces Backlash Over Remarks on BJP's Operation