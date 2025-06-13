Left Menu

Israel Launches Independent Strikes on Iran, U.S. Denies Involvement

U.S. officials have confirmed that Israel has independently initiated strikes on Iran. The United States clarified it was not involved in the operation. Further details remain undisclosed as the officials chose to speak anonymously, highlighting the sensitive nature of the development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 13-06-2025 05:56 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 05:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a surprising turn of events, Israel has independently commenced military strikes on Iran, according to two U.S. officials.

The officials emphasized that the United States is neither assisting nor participating in these operations, marking a distinct separation from U.S. military involvement.

Further details about the strikes have not been released, as the officials invoked anonymity, citing the delicate nature of the information.

