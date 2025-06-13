Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: Israel's Unilateral Strike Against Iran

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio clarified that Israel's strike on Iran was a standalone action, emphasizing that the U.S. was not involved. Rubio warned Iran against targeting U.S. interests, while tensions in the Middle East rise amidst the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 06:53 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 06:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a striking development, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that Israel had launched a unilateral strike against Iran, emphasizing that the United States was not involved in the military action.

This move has intensified tensions in a region already fraught with conflict due to the ongoing war in Gaza, as explosions were reported in Tehran.

Rubio stressed that protecting American forces remains a top priority and urged Iran to refrain from targeting U.S. interests or personnel amidst the escalating situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

