Tensions Escalate: Israel's Unilateral Strike Against Iran

In a striking development, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that Israel had launched a unilateral strike against Iran, emphasizing that the United States was not involved in the military action.

This move has intensified tensions in a region already fraught with conflict due to the ongoing war in Gaza, as explosions were reported in Tehran.

Rubio stressed that protecting American forces remains a top priority and urged Iran to refrain from targeting U.S. interests or personnel amidst the escalating situation.

