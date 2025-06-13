Mossad's Covert Operations Inside Iran
Israel's intelligence agency Mossad conducted covert sabotage operations within Iran alongside air strikes executed by the Israeli Air Force. These actions were reported by Axios, quoting a senior Israeli official, highlighting Israel's strategic offensive moves late Thursday U.S. time and early Friday in the Middle East.
The reported actions further intensify the complex dynamics between Iran and Israel, as the latter continues to carry out strategic maneuvers aimed at curbing perceived threats. The impact of these operations on regional stability remains to be seen.
