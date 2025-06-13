Mossad's Covert Operations Inside Iran

According to Axios reporter Barak Ravid, Israel's spy agency Mossad has orchestrated a series of clandestine sabotage missions deep within Iran's borders, alongside aerial attacks conducted by the Israeli Air Force. This information was shared by a senior Israeli official, revealing the scope of Israel's targeted operations.

These operations were timed to coincide with late Thursday night in the United States, and early Friday morning in the Middle East, marking a significant escalation in Israel's tactical engagements within the region.

The reported actions further intensify the complex dynamics between Iran and Israel, as the latter continues to carry out strategic maneuvers aimed at curbing perceived threats. The impact of these operations on regional stability remains to be seen.