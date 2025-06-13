Left Menu

Tragedy in the Skies: Air India Flight Crash Claims 265 Lives

A London-bound Air India flight crashed after takeoff, killing 265 people, including former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. The Boeing 787 Dreamliner crashed into a medical college complex near Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Airport. Deputy Commissioner Desai reported ongoing debris clearance with heart-wrenching scenes of charred bodies.

The scene of devastation after the crash of a London-bound Air India flight, which led to the loss of 265 lives, progressed towards its final clean-up stages overnight, officials reported on Friday.

The ill-fated Boeing 787 Dreamliner (AI 171) crashed on Thursday afternoon, just after departure from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. Among the 242 passengers was former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. The plane tragically descended onto the BJ Medical College complex in Meghaninagar.

Remarkably, one person survived, but the majority, including 168 Indians, 53 British, and seven Portuguese nationals, perished. Deputy Commissioner of Police Kanan Desai confirmed continued overnight efforts to clear the crash site, mentioning the harrowing condition of charred bodies.

