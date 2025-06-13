Kim Jong Un Revitalizes North Korean Naval Power with Modernized Warship

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reaffirmed his commitment to enhancing the country's naval capabilities during a ceremony marking the relaunch of a repaired warship, state media reported.

The 5,000-ton destroyer, which had partially capsized in May, is part of a broader initiative to modernize North Korea's fleet, a plan set to continue with the construction of two additional destroyers next year, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The restoration and future projects underscore North Korea's strategy to counter perceived provocations by the United States and its allies, further complicating missile defense efforts in the region, warned the Center for Strategic and International Studies.