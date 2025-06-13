Kim Jong Un Revitalizes North Korean Naval Power with Modernized Warship
Kim Jong Un is committed to strengthening North Korea's naval forces, pledging to build a modern fleet despite setbacks. He attended a ceremony for a repaired warship and plans additional destroyers. This move aims to bolster maritime power against perceived threats by the U.S. and allies.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reaffirmed his commitment to enhancing the country's naval capabilities during a ceremony marking the relaunch of a repaired warship, state media reported.
The 5,000-ton destroyer, which had partially capsized in May, is part of a broader initiative to modernize North Korea's fleet, a plan set to continue with the construction of two additional destroyers next year, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
The restoration and future projects underscore North Korea's strategy to counter perceived provocations by the United States and its allies, further complicating missile defense efforts in the region, warned the Center for Strategic and International Studies.
ALSO READ
I congratulate people of Sikkim on 50th statehood anniversary: PM Modi in virtual address.
PM Modi Celebrates Sikkim@50 with Major Development Initiatives
Govt Invests $2.6M to Boost Tourism Through 152 Regional Events
Indian Men's Hockey Team Gears Up for Crucial European FIH Pro League 2024-25 Leg
PM Modi Marks Sikkim's 50 Years with Virtual Address Amid Weather Delays