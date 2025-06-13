Left Menu

Kim Jong Un Revitalizes North Korean Naval Power with Modernized Warship

Kim Jong Un is committed to strengthening North Korea's naval forces, pledging to build a modern fleet despite setbacks. He attended a ceremony for a repaired warship and plans additional destroyers. This move aims to bolster maritime power against perceived threats by the U.S. and allies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 08:26 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 08:26 IST
Kim Jong Un

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reaffirmed his commitment to enhancing the country's naval capabilities during a ceremony marking the relaunch of a repaired warship, state media reported.

The 5,000-ton destroyer, which had partially capsized in May, is part of a broader initiative to modernize North Korea's fleet, a plan set to continue with the construction of two additional destroyers next year, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The restoration and future projects underscore North Korea's strategy to counter perceived provocations by the United States and its allies, further complicating missile defense efforts in the region, warned the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

