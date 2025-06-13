Left Menu

Tensions Escalate as U.S. Monitors Israeli Strikes on Iran

President Trump will attend a National Security Council meeting following Israeli strikes on Iran. Tensions have risen after the attacks, aimed at halting Iran's nuclear activities. The U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem has issued a security alert while Washington distances itself from Israel's actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 08:31 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 08:31 IST
Donald Trump

The White House has announced that President Donald Trump will participate in a National Security Council meeting on Friday morning, following Israeli military strikes on Iran. The strikes have heightened tensions in the Middle East, with global eyes now on the situation.

In an urgent security update, the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem has instructed all government employees and their families to remain sheltered, stressing that the security atmosphere is rapidly evolving. These instructions come amid reports of explosions in Iran, particularly at its main uranium enrichment facility.

Despite labeling Israel's action as unilateral, U.S. officials, including Marco Rubio, caution against any Iranian retaliation targeting U.S. interests. Meanwhile, Trump's earlier comments suggest readiness for peaceful negotiations, yet preparations for civilian evacuations are underway should the situation worsen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

