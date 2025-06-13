Operation Rising Lion: Israel's Strategic Strike Against Iran

Israel initiated a broad military offensive against Iran, targeting key nuclear and military sites on Friday. The escalation, labeled 'Operation Rising Lion,' is aimed at obstructing Iran's progress toward developing a nuclear weapon, according to Israeli officials.

Explosions occurred across Iran, notably at the Natanz uranium enrichment facility. Iran responded by labeling the attack a 'crime,' as retaliation threats loomed. The offensive also witnessed high-profile casualties, including key figures in Iran's Revolutionary Guards and scientists.

Amid regional tensions, Israel declared an emergency. The United States distanced itself from the operation, though disruptions were noted in financial markets, with significant stock declines and oil price spikes. The international community called for restraint, warning against further escalation.

