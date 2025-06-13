Left Menu

Punjab Police Cracks International Drug Smuggling Racket

Punjab's Anti-Narcotics Task Force has dismantled a cross-border drug smuggling operation, arresting two individuals and seizing 4.5 kg of heroin along with drug money. Authorities have registered an FIR under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and are working to reveal the entire network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-06-2025 10:21 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 10:21 IST
Punjab Police Cracks International Drug Smuggling Racket
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant operation, Punjab's Anti-Narcotics Task Force successfully dismantled an international drug smuggling network. The task force arrested two smugglers, recovering 4.5 kg of heroin and Rs 11 lakh in drug money.

The authorities have registered an FIR under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. They are investigating further to uncover the full scale of this smuggling network, said Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav.

The initial investigation indicates that one of the suspects, Gurbhej Singh, has direct ties with a Pakistan-based smuggler and was coordinating the drug deliveries. Punjab Police remains dedicated to dismantling these narcotic networks and advancing towards a drug-free state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

 Global
2
India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

 Global
3
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025