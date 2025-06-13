Punjab Police Cracks International Drug Smuggling Racket

In a significant operation, Punjab's Anti-Narcotics Task Force successfully dismantled an international drug smuggling network. The task force arrested two smugglers, recovering 4.5 kg of heroin and Rs 11 lakh in drug money.

The authorities have registered an FIR under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. They are investigating further to uncover the full scale of this smuggling network, said Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav.

The initial investigation indicates that one of the suspects, Gurbhej Singh, has direct ties with a Pakistan-based smuggler and was coordinating the drug deliveries. Punjab Police remains dedicated to dismantling these narcotic networks and advancing towards a drug-free state.

(With inputs from agencies.)