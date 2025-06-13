Middle East on Edge: Israel's Bold Strike on Iran's Nuclear Facilities
Israel has launched a significant military strike on Iran, targeting nuclear sites and missile factories, escalating tensions in the Middle East. Prime Minister Netanyahu confirmed the attack is aimed at Iranian nuclear scientists, sparking retaliation threats. Global leaders urge restraint amidst escalating threats to regional stability.
In a move that has intensified tensions in the Middle East, Israel executed a bold military strike on Iran, targeting key nuclear facilities and missile factories. The offensive, described as a 'decisive moment' by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, aims to neutralize Iranian nuclear scientists over several days.
Global reactions have been swift and varied. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized that the United States is not involved in the strikes but stressed Tehran should not threaten U.S. interests. Meanwhile, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong raised concerns over potential destabilization, urging all parties to prioritize diplomacy over military action.
Further international reactions call for restraint. The UN Secretary-General condemned the escalating conflict, urging both Israel and Iran to avoid deepening the crisis. Despite these calls, Iran has vowed severe retaliation, a move that could lead to broader regional conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
