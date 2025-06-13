Immigration Raids: A Test of Democracy Amidst National Unrest
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem commits to continuing immigration raids despite widespread protests. A federal judge orders a halt to troop deployment, which is blocked by an appeals court. Gov. Gavin Newsom warns of threat to democracy, while protests and arrests continue nationwide.
- Country:
- United States
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem remains resolute in continuing immigration operations, despite protests igniting nationwide. A federal judge ordered a halt to National Guard deployment, but this decision was swiftly paused by an appeals court, prompting further legal proceedings.
California's Governor Gavin Newsom praised the temporary order as a triumph for democracy, though he remains cautious of shifting military norms under President Trump. As protests persist, tensions in Los Angeles remain high.
Protests have spread to cities across the U.S., with hundreds arrested for violations, while authorities brace for further demonstrations. Democratic leaders criticize the federal response as an abuse of power, underscoring the nation's fraught sociopolitical climate.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Celebrity Idyll: Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen's Enchanting California Nuptials
Restoring Heritage: The Yurok Tribe's Historic Land Reclamation in California
Tariff Tensions: California's Legal Battle Against Trump's Trade Policies
Trump Threatens More Troops Amidst California Tensions
California Governor Gavin Newsom says Trump is pulling ''a military dragnet across LA'' and threatening democracy, reports AP.