Immigration Raids: A Test of Democracy Amidst National Unrest

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem remains resolute in continuing immigration operations, despite protests igniting nationwide. A federal judge ordered a halt to National Guard deployment, but this decision was swiftly paused by an appeals court, prompting further legal proceedings.

California's Governor Gavin Newsom praised the temporary order as a triumph for democracy, though he remains cautious of shifting military norms under President Trump. As protests persist, tensions in Los Angeles remain high.

Protests have spread to cities across the U.S., with hundreds arrested for violations, while authorities brace for further demonstrations. Democratic leaders criticize the federal response as an abuse of power, underscoring the nation's fraught sociopolitical climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)