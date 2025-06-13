Left Menu

Karnataka Unveils Special Action Force to Combat Communal Violence

Karnataka's Home Minister, G Parameshwara, inaugurated the Special Action Force (SAF) to curb communal violence in coastal areas. SAF was formed swiftly to address recent unrest in Dakshina Kannada, favored by local insights. The initiative emphasizes peace and plans for community dialogues to prevent future tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 13-06-2025 13:48 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 13:48 IST
Karnataka's coastal regions have a new ally in the battle against communal violence with the inauguration of the Special Action Force (SAF) by Home Minister G Parameshwara. Launched amid recurring unrest in Dakshina Kannada, SAF is a unique unit designed to restore harmony and maintain public order.

The formation of SAF follows a series of violent incidents, notably a recent murder that heightened tensions across the district. The initiative aims to address the underlying causes of 'atmospheres of hatred and communal polarisation' in this culturally rich yet tense region.

Deployed rapidly, the SAF's creation was supported by local police and former Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar Jain. Officials highlighted the force's neutral stance, focused solely on preserving peace. Future plans include peace meetings with diverse community representatives to ensure ongoing dialogue and unity.

