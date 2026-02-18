Jharkhand's Development Model: Growth in Harmony with Nature
Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar highlighted the state's growth in harmony with nature during the Budget session. Emphasizing zero-tolerance on crime, investment opportunities, and empowering local communities, he urged for federal support to overcome financial challenges. The state is advancing technology in legislative processes.
Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar emphasized the state's commitment to 'growth in harmony with nature' during his address on the first day of the Budget session. Highlighting a zero-tolerance policy against crime, he acknowledged the 1,413 cybercrime cases lodged in 2025 that resulted in 1,268 arrests.
The governor noted Jharkhand's participation in the World Economic Forum in Davos, showcasing initiatives in green energy and tourism, which helped attract investment proposals totaling Rs 1.27 lakh crore. He mentioned efforts to empower women, improve infrastructure, and create job opportunities through recruitment camps and 'Rojgar Mela'.
Gangwar requested central government cooperation to achieve development goals. Chief Minister Hemant Soren echoed the need for federal support due to the state's economic challenges. The assembly session, with 17 working days, includes adopting technology for paperless operations, marking a step towards modernized legislative processes.
