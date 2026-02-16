Harmony on the Field: Strengthening Democracy Through Sports

The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), Gyanesh Kumar, emphasized the alignment of values between sports and election processes during the launch of the Election Commission's annual sports week for 2026.

Speaking at the Commonwealth Games Sports complex, Kumar underscored the importance of transparency, rectitude, and impartiality—qualities fundamental to both sports and democratic elections. The event, with the theme 'Harmony on the Field, Strength in Democracy,' aims to foster these values among participants.

The celebrations will feature competitions in seven sports, including chess, carrom, and athletics, with 383 participants, 72 of whom are women. The athletics segment includes varied race categories, fostering an inclusive spirit in the democratic arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)