Tragedy in the Skies: Air India Crash Leaves Grief and Heroic Tales

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the site of a tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad on Friday, which resulted in the loss of 265 lives. He met the injured at the local civil hospital, observing firsthand the devastating impact of the accident.

A day following the crash, authorities handed over the bodies of six identified victims to their families, while DNA profiling continues for the other charred bodies. Officials estimate the identification process will take up to 72 hours.

The crash of the London-bound Boeing 787 Dreamliner, carrying 242 passengers including former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, has left a community reeling. Survivors and witnesses share their emotional accounts, as the nation mourns this heart-wrenching tragedy.

