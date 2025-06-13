Left Menu

South Korea's Trade Strategy: Navigating Challenges with US Tariffs

South Korean President Lee Jae-myung is prioritizing easing regulations and accelerating tariff discussions with the US to bolster the export-oriented economy. Amid challenges in major sectors like chips and shipbuilding, Lee seeks business input and cooperation to mitigate challenges in international competition.

South Korea's President, Lee Jae-myung, announced a focus on reducing regulatory constraints and expediting tariff negotiations with the United States. This initiative aims to support the nation's export-dependent economy, primarily involving key industries such as semiconductors, vehicles, and shipbuilding.

During a high-level meeting with business moguls, including Samsung Electronics' Jay Y. Lee and Hyundai Motor Group's Euisun Chung, Lee expressed the government's commitment to easing the international competitive pressures on Korean companies while expanding their market reach.

In parallel discussions, officials from both South Korea and the US reiterated their alliance, with sectors like shipbuilding and mutual investments earmarked for collaboration. The South Korean industry ministry also pledged to assess and counteract the impact of US tariffs on consumer goods manufacturers.

