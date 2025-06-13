Mystery Surrounds the Death of Undertrial Prisoner in Hospital
An undertrial prisoner died at a local civil hospital during treatment. Identified as 76-year-old Syan Dass Anand from Jalandhar, he faced fraud charges and was in custody for 20 days. Complaining of chest pain and difficulty breathing, he was hospitalized but could not recover.
An undertrial prisoner has died at a local civil hospital during treatment, jail authorities reported on Friday.
The death of 76-year-old Syan Dass Anand, a resident of Jalandhar, occurred on Thursday night while he was receiving care following complaints of chest pain and breathing difficulties.
Faced with charges of fraud, Anand had been in judicial custody for 20 days. Authorities quickly transferred him to the hospital when his condition deteriorated, but he unfortunately passed away. A post-mortem examination was conducted by doctors the next day.
