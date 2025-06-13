Fatal Argument Over Tobacco: Tragedy Strikes in Nagpur

A young man's life was tragically cut short in Nagpur after a disagreement over tobacco escalated into violence. Aryan Wahile, an 18-year-old balloon decorator, succumbed to a fatal head injury after an altercation with friends.

The incident unfolded when Aryan requested a tobacco mixture, 'kharra', from one of his friends, Rahul Shyam Hazare. Tensions flared, culminating in Rahul allegedly striking Aryan with an iron rod.

This brutal act was followed by Aryan's death at a local hospital. Initially deemed accidental, a post-mortem confirmed a homicide, prompting the arrest of both involved friends as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)