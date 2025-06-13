Political Vendetta or Truth? BRS Leader Faces ACB Scrutiny

The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has issued a notice to BRS Working President K T Rama Rao, directing him to appear before it on June 16. This move is part of the bureau's probe into the Formula E race case, confirmed BRS sources on Friday.

Rama Rao, who previously delayed his appearance citing overseas commitments, has committed to cooperating with the ACB. He had initially been summoned on May 28 but requested a rescheduling due to planned visits to the US and UK.

The ACB has launched a case against Rama Rao concerning unapproved foreign currency payments for the Formula E race in February 2023 under the last BRS government. The event, canceled in 2024 under the new Congress administration, fuels charges of vendetta, which Rama Rao dismisses while challenging Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

(With inputs from agencies.)