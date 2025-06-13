Left Menu

Political Vendetta or Truth? BRS Leader Faces ACB Scrutiny

K T Rama Rao, BRS Working President, is summoned by Telangana ACB on June 16 for inquiry in the Formula E race case. Originally asked to appear in May, Rao viewed the notice as political vendetta. Allegations involve unauthorized foreign currency payments for the canceled 2024 race.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 13-06-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 18:51 IST
The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has issued a notice to BRS Working President K T Rama Rao, directing him to appear before it on June 16. This move is part of the bureau's probe into the Formula E race case, confirmed BRS sources on Friday.

Rama Rao, who previously delayed his appearance citing overseas commitments, has committed to cooperating with the ACB. He had initially been summoned on May 28 but requested a rescheduling due to planned visits to the US and UK.

The ACB has launched a case against Rama Rao concerning unapproved foreign currency payments for the Formula E race in February 2023 under the last BRS government. The event, canceled in 2024 under the new Congress administration, fuels charges of vendetta, which Rama Rao dismisses while challenging Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

