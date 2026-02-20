Left Menu

Fujitsu's AI Vision: Enhancing Human Capabilities, Not Replacing Them

Fujitsu President Takahito Tokita emphasized that AI should augment human capabilities instead of replacing them. Speaking at the AI Impact Summit, he outlined a vision for a society where AI serves humanity positively by enhancing creativity, critical thinking, and judgment. Collaboration on global AI standards and ethics is essential, he noted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2026 18:11 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 18:11 IST
During the AI Impact Summit, Fujitsu President and CEO Takahito Tokita highlighted the importance of AI serving as a tool to enhance human capabilities rather than replace human roles. He stressed that AI should empower our unique creativity, critical thinking, and complex judgment.

Tokita emphasized that a robust AI infrastructure is crucial for its seamless integration into society and businesses. By fostering trust through innovation, Fujitsu aims to build a sustainable world, ensuring AI remains a positive force for humanity. Tokita reiterated, "AI must not become a threat to human autonomy."

Collaboration is key, Tokita said, advocating for partnerships with industry leaders, academic researchers, and government organizations globally. Together, they can develop the standards, ethics, and governance to guarantee AI's alignment with humanity's best interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

