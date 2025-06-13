Left Menu

Grooming Gangs Scandal: Justice Served for Two Abuse Victims in Northern England

Seven men in northern England were convicted of sexually exploiting two vulnerable girls in the latest 'grooming gangs' trial. The case highlighted systemic failures, bringing the issue back to the political forefront, especially after criticism from Elon Musk regarding past prosecution efforts by Keir Starmer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 13-06-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 18:53 IST
  • United Kingdom

In a significant ruling, seven men have been convicted on multiple counts of sexual exploitation crimes against two girls in northern England, marking another chapter in the ongoing 'grooming gangs' scandal.

The trial at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court shed light on the systemic abuse endured by the victims, as South Asian men repeatedly exploited them, raising issues around the role of social services and community dynamics.

This case revives the national conversation on the issue, particularly in light of accusations towards political figures such as Keir Starmer, who has faced public scrutiny for his handling of similar cases during his tenure as a chief prosecutor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

