In a significant ruling, seven men have been convicted on multiple counts of sexual exploitation crimes against two girls in northern England, marking another chapter in the ongoing 'grooming gangs' scandal.

The trial at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court shed light on the systemic abuse endured by the victims, as South Asian men repeatedly exploited them, raising issues around the role of social services and community dynamics.

This case revives the national conversation on the issue, particularly in light of accusations towards political figures such as Keir Starmer, who has faced public scrutiny for his handling of similar cases during his tenure as a chief prosecutor.

