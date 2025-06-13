Fugitive Fake Doctor Nabbed After Decade on the Run

Raj Kumar Sharma, known as 'Doctor Sahab', was arrested in Haridwar by Delhi Police after eluding authorities for over ten years. Posing as an AIIMS doctor, he forged documents to obtain loans and sell plots, defrauding many.

Sharma fled Delhi when pressure increased, adapting new identities to avoid capture. Living in disguise, he gained trust in his community in Uttarakhand, managing to evade the law until recently.

Originally from Bulandshahr, Sharma's background includes publishing in Delhi before resorting to fraud. With no stable income, he relied on ancestral land for support as his children pursued education in Haridwar.

(With inputs from agencies.)