Left Menu

Fugitive Fake Doctor Nabbed After Decade on the Run

Raj Kumar Sharma, a man on the run for over a decade in separate cases of cheating and forgery, was captured in Haridwar. Posing as a doctor affiliated with AIIMS-Rishikesh, he duped residents and evaded authorities by changing identities and appearances until his recent arrest by Delhi Police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 19:27 IST
Fugitive Fake Doctor Nabbed After Decade on the Run
Raj Kumar Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

Raj Kumar Sharma, known as 'Doctor Sahab', was arrested in Haridwar by Delhi Police after eluding authorities for over ten years. Posing as an AIIMS doctor, he forged documents to obtain loans and sell plots, defrauding many.

Sharma fled Delhi when pressure increased, adapting new identities to avoid capture. Living in disguise, he gained trust in his community in Uttarakhand, managing to evade the law until recently.

Originally from Bulandshahr, Sharma's background includes publishing in Delhi before resorting to fraud. With no stable income, he relied on ancestral land for support as his children pursued education in Haridwar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025