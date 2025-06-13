Left Menu

Tragic Accident Claims Life of Special Sub Inspector

A Special Sub Inspector of Police, Mohanraj, 52, died in a road accident in Vengambur village. While on duty, a dog suddenly crossed his path, causing him to crash into a lamp post. He sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead upon arrival at the Kodumudi Government Hospital.

Updated: 13-06-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 19:38 IST
A fatal road accident claimed the life of a Special Sub Inspector of Police in Vengambur village on Friday. The inspector, identified as Mohanraj, 52, was en route to Malayampalayam for duty when a sudden obstacle resulted in tragedy.

According to police reports, Mohanraj's motorcycle collided with a lamp post after a dog unexpectedly crossed his path, causing a loss of control and severe injuries. The unfortunate event unfolded in the early hours at Vengambur village.

Emergency responders transported him urgently to the Government Hospital in Kodumudi, where medical authorities pronounced him dead on arrival. An accident case has been filed, and local police are conducting an investigation into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

