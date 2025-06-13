Delhi Court Denies Bail as Tech Scam Unravels

In a significant ruling, a Delhi court on Friday refused bail to Kapil Ghakhar, an alleged key player in a cybercrime syndicate accused of cheating Japanese citizens through deceptive tech support scams. The move underscores the complexity and international scope of cybercrimes originating from illegal call centres.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Jyoti Maheshwari emphasized the accused's critical role in the network, noting the transnational implications of the offense. As an important link in this criminal chain, releasing Ghakhar at this point could jeopardize the investigation by alerting his associates.

The CBI outlined the sophisticated tactics employed by the syndicate to dupe victims into transferring funds, using fake virus alerts and pop-ups. The court found merit in the CBI's argument that the accused's release might lead to the destruction of vital digital evidence crucial for prosecution.

(With inputs from agencies.)