Left Menu

Ogoni Activists Demand Exoneration Over Presidential Pardon

Nigerian Ogoni activists reject a posthumous pardon for the 'Ogoni Nine' executed three decades ago, urging for their total exoneration. The controversial pardon, on Nigeria's Democracy Day by President Bola Tinubu, is criticized as inadequate, perpetuating injustice, and failing to address the region’s environmental crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 20:07 IST
Ogoni Activists Demand Exoneration Over Presidential Pardon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Nigerian Ogoni activists have voiced strong opposition to a posthumous pardon granted by President Bola Tinubu to nine environmentalists executed 30 years ago, describing the move as insufficient and failing to address the enduring injustice.

The pardon aims to commemorate Nigeria's Democracy Day, including for the late Ken Saro-Wiwa, who was executed for opposing Shell's environmental damage in the Niger Delta. Activists argue for total exoneration instead, claiming no offense was committed, and underline the government's historical injustices against the Ogoni people.

While Tinubu's office defends the presidential action as standard, critics see it as an attempt to calm Ogoni dissent amid ongoing pollution issues. The controversy highlights a larger debate about environmental responsibility and human rights in oil-dependent Nigeria.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025