Ogoni Activists Demand Exoneration Over Presidential Pardon

Nigerian Ogoni activists have voiced strong opposition to a posthumous pardon granted by President Bola Tinubu to nine environmentalists executed 30 years ago, describing the move as insufficient and failing to address the enduring injustice.

The pardon aims to commemorate Nigeria's Democracy Day, including for the late Ken Saro-Wiwa, who was executed for opposing Shell's environmental damage in the Niger Delta. Activists argue for total exoneration instead, claiming no offense was committed, and underline the government's historical injustices against the Ogoni people.

While Tinubu's office defends the presidential action as standard, critics see it as an attempt to calm Ogoni dissent amid ongoing pollution issues. The controversy highlights a larger debate about environmental responsibility and human rights in oil-dependent Nigeria.

