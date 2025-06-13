Mystery on Villa Pamphili: American Suspect Held in Tragic Rome Park Deaths

An American man has been detained on Skiathos, a Greek island, in connection with the tragic deaths of an infant and her mother discovered in Rome's Villa Pamphili park. The authorities suspect the man of the killings after the child's remains were found last weekend, and her mother's body uncovered nearby.

Greek police, acting on a European arrest warrant issued by Italy, confirmed the man's detention and plan to proceed with a formal arrest as the warrant is processed. The suspect will face a judge in an extradition hearing next week, where he can challenge his transfer.

The victims, identified as Americans by the Italian press, were associated with a shelter for the needy near the Vatican, suggesting they were a nuclear family. The suspect's apprehension was aided by fingerprints and mobile data, though police remain tight-lipped pending a scheduled news conference.

(With inputs from agencies.)