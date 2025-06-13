Left Menu

Mystery on Villa Pamphili: American Suspect Held in Tragic Rome Park Deaths

An American man has been detained in Greece over suspicions of killing an infant and her mother, both originally found deceased in Rome's Villa Pamphili park. Their connection to the suspect remains unclear, although they were linked to a nearby shelter. An extradition hearing is upcoming.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Milan | Updated: 13-06-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 20:28 IST
Mystery on Villa Pamphili: American Suspect Held in Tragic Rome Park Deaths
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

An American man has been detained on Skiathos, a Greek island, in connection with the tragic deaths of an infant and her mother discovered in Rome's Villa Pamphili park. The authorities suspect the man of the killings after the child's remains were found last weekend, and her mother's body uncovered nearby.

Greek police, acting on a European arrest warrant issued by Italy, confirmed the man's detention and plan to proceed with a formal arrest as the warrant is processed. The suspect will face a judge in an extradition hearing next week, where he can challenge his transfer.

The victims, identified as Americans by the Italian press, were associated with a shelter for the needy near the Vatican, suggesting they were a nuclear family. The suspect's apprehension was aided by fingerprints and mobile data, though police remain tight-lipped pending a scheduled news conference.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025