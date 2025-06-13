Left Menu

Migrant's Return Sparks Legal Battle Over U.S. Deportation Practices

Kilmar Abrego Garcia, wrongfully deported to El Salvador, pleads not guilty to conspiracy charges in the U.S. Critics argue his deportation favored increased deportations over due process. The case highlights friction between President Trump's administration and the judiciary over immigration policies, spotlighting alleged gang ties and conspiracy charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 20:59 IST
Migrant's Return Sparks Legal Battle Over U.S. Deportation Practices

Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was wrongfully deported to El Salvador, pleaded not guilty on Friday to conspiracy charges related to smuggling migrants into the United States. His lawyer, William Allensworth, represented him in a Nashville, Tennessee court, challenging federal efforts to detain him before trial.

The Trump administration claims Abrego Garcia's indictment validates its stance on illegal immigration. Despite allegations of gang affiliations, his return for criminal charges may ease tensions between Trump and the judiciary regarding compliance with court orders related to his deportation.

Amid charges of smuggling and other crimes, critics argue the deportation exemplifies prioritizing deportations over due process. A separate civil case examines potential violations of judicial orders, questioning the administration's adherence to legal protocols in immigration cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025