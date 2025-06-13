Migrant's Return Sparks Legal Battle Over U.S. Deportation Practices
Kilmar Abrego Garcia, wrongfully deported to El Salvador, pleads not guilty to conspiracy charges in the U.S. Critics argue his deportation favored increased deportations over due process. The case highlights friction between President Trump's administration and the judiciary over immigration policies, spotlighting alleged gang ties and conspiracy charges.
Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was wrongfully deported to El Salvador, pleaded not guilty on Friday to conspiracy charges related to smuggling migrants into the United States. His lawyer, William Allensworth, represented him in a Nashville, Tennessee court, challenging federal efforts to detain him before trial.
The Trump administration claims Abrego Garcia's indictment validates its stance on illegal immigration. Despite allegations of gang affiliations, his return for criminal charges may ease tensions between Trump and the judiciary regarding compliance with court orders related to his deportation.
Amid charges of smuggling and other crimes, critics argue the deportation exemplifies prioritizing deportations over due process. A separate civil case examines potential violations of judicial orders, questioning the administration's adherence to legal protocols in immigration cases.
