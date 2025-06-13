Tragic Collision Claims Lives of Judge's Entourage

A devastating collision took place on Friday, resulting in the deaths of four individuals, including two office assistants, a Personal Security Officer, and the vehicle's driver. The fatal accident happened as their vehicle crashed into a cargo truck.

The district judge, reportedly from Thanjavur, suffered severe injuries in the incident and was swiftly transported to a hospital for medical attention.

The collision occurred near the highway, and the judge, who has ties to Thoothukudi, was returning home when the tragedy struck.