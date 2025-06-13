Nepal's Parliament Deadlock Breaks with Controversial Visa Scam Agreement

The prolonged deadlock in Nepal's House of Representatives has ended after 17 days of obstruction by opposition parties demanding Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak's resignation over alleged visa scam involvement.

Ruling parties Nepali Congress, CPN-UML, and main opposition CPN (Maoist Centre) reached a two-point agreement for full cooperation with the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) investigation into immigration irregularities.

Despite the agreement, the Rastriya Swatantra Party continues to protest the deal, persisting with calls for Lekhak's resignation. The CIAA's probe revealed bribes taken for unauthorized visit visas at Tribhuvan International Airport, implicating immigration officers and potentially Home Minister Lekhak, who denies involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)