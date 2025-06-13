Tragic Collision: D.Pharma Student Loses Life in Katraj
A 20-year-old pharmacy student, Shreya Yeole, was fatally hit by a car in Katraj while returning from her internship. The vehicle, operated by an unlicensed driver, led to the arrest of both the driver and the fleet owner under relevant laws.
A tragic accident claimed the life of 20-year-old D.Pharma student Shreya Yeole on Friday afternoon in Katraj. The incident occurred as she was returning home from her internship at a private clinic in Gokulnagar.
The car responsible for the fatal collision belonged to a private fleet operator and was driven by Dattatray Gadekar, who was reportedly unlicensed. The Bharti Vidyapeeth police have disclosed this crucial detail.
Further investigation revealed that Gadekar, inexperienced in driving, lost control of the vehicle, resulting in the tragic death of Yeole. Legal actions have been taken against both Gadekar and the fleet operator, Satish Honmane, under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Motor Vehicles Act.
