Left Menu

Tragic Collision: D.Pharma Student Loses Life in Katraj

A 20-year-old pharmacy student, Shreya Yeole, was fatally hit by a car in Katraj while returning from her internship. The vehicle, operated by an unlicensed driver, led to the arrest of both the driver and the fleet owner under relevant laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 13-06-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 21:41 IST
Tragic Collision: D.Pharma Student Loses Life in Katraj
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident claimed the life of 20-year-old D.Pharma student Shreya Yeole on Friday afternoon in Katraj. The incident occurred as she was returning home from her internship at a private clinic in Gokulnagar.

The car responsible for the fatal collision belonged to a private fleet operator and was driven by Dattatray Gadekar, who was reportedly unlicensed. The Bharti Vidyapeeth police have disclosed this crucial detail.

Further investigation revealed that Gadekar, inexperienced in driving, lost control of the vehicle, resulting in the tragic death of Yeole. Legal actions have been taken against both Gadekar and the fleet operator, Satish Honmane, under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Motor Vehicles Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025