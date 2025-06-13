Left Menu

Israel's Strategic Approach to Iran's Nuclear Challenge

Tzachi Hanegbi, Israel's National Security Adviser, states that Iran's nuclear program cannot be fully neutralized through military efforts alone. Recent attacks by Israel aim to pave the way for a comprehensive diplomatic agreement, primarily spearheaded by the United States, to curb Iran's nuclear ambitions.

In a recent statement, Israel's National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi emphasized that Iran's nuclear program cannot be completely dismantled through military intervention. His comments came following sizable military attacks launched by Israel against its long-standing adversary.

Hanegbi remarked that while military actions have their limitations, they could potentially facilitate a favorable environment for a sustainable diplomatic solution. This long-term agreement, according to Hanegbi, should be chiefly orchestrated by the United States to decisively counter Iran's nuclear development.

Speaking to Israel's Channel 13 TV, Hanegbi articulated the strategy of complementing military maneuvers with diplomatic avenues, underscoring the complexities of dealing with the nuclear ambitions of a regional rival.

