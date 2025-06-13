Massive Property Seizure in Uttar Pradesh Targets Notorious Gang Leader

Law enforcement in Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh, have taken decisive action against former parliamentarian Ramakant Yadav by confiscating properties valued at Rs 23.42 crore. The seizure, executed under the Gangsters Act, highlights allegations that Yadav accumulated wealth through unlawful endeavors.

The confiscated assets consist of six plots located in Basahi Asrafpur village, Phoolpur tehsil. District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar authorized the confiscation, citing Yadav's criminal history and leadership of a gang involved in repeated illegal activities.

Ramakant Yadav, currently imprisoned in Fatehgarh jail, faces charges linked to a catastrophic 2022 toxic liquor scandal causing seven fatalities. Authorities maintain that the properties were gained from crimes including illicit liquor trade, murder, and abduction.