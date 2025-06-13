Left Menu

Massive Property Seizure in Uttar Pradesh Targets Notorious Gang Leader

Authorities in Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh, seized properties worth Rs 23.42 crore belonging to former parliamentarian Ramakant Yadav under the Gangsters Act. Yadav, a jailed Samajwadi Party MLA, allegedly acquired the assets through criminal activities. The confiscation involves six plots in Basahi Asrafpur village, linked to a 2022 toxic liquor case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Azamgarh | Updated: 13-06-2025 23:34 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 23:34 IST
Law enforcement in Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh, have taken decisive action against former parliamentarian Ramakant Yadav by confiscating properties valued at Rs 23.42 crore. The seizure, executed under the Gangsters Act, highlights allegations that Yadav accumulated wealth through unlawful endeavors.

The confiscated assets consist of six plots located in Basahi Asrafpur village, Phoolpur tehsil. District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar authorized the confiscation, citing Yadav's criminal history and leadership of a gang involved in repeated illegal activities.

Ramakant Yadav, currently imprisoned in Fatehgarh jail, faces charges linked to a catastrophic 2022 toxic liquor scandal causing seven fatalities. Authorities maintain that the properties were gained from crimes including illicit liquor trade, murder, and abduction.

