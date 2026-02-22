Left Menu

Political Shifts: SP's Influence Waning in Azamgarh

Om Prakash Rajbhar, SBSP chief and UP's Panchayati Raj Minister, predicts that the Samajwadi Party will regress to its 2017 seat tally in the next Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. He suggests shifting political dynamics in Azamgarh as crowds gather for the NDA-backed 'Samrasta Maharally,' indicating potential changes in SP's established stronghold.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Azamgarh | Updated: 22-02-2026 21:38 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 21:38 IST
In a significant political statement, SBSP chief and UP's Panchayati Raj minister, Om Prakash Rajbhar, projected a challenging future for the Samajwadi Party in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The minister forecasted a fallback to their 2017 seat count.

His remarks came during the 'Samrasta Maharally' in Azamgarh, traditionally an SP bastion. Rajbhar noted that the considerable turnout at Tikuria ground signals a transformation in Azamgarh's political climate, hinting at diminished SP influence.

An impactful 12-km-long traffic jam underscored the event's success, marking the beginning of what Rajbhar believes to be the dismantling of SP's political stronghold ahead of the 2027 elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

