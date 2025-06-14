Justice Denied: Activist Mahmoud Khalil Remains in Detention

A U.S. judge has refused to release Mahmoud Khalil, a pro-Palestinian activist accused of immigration fraud, following the intervention of the Trump administration.

Judge Michael Farbiarz stated that Khalil's legal team failed to prove Khalil's detention was unlawful, but suggested applying for bail with an immigration judge.

Khalil was arrested in March amidst tensions over pro-Palestinian protest movements against Israeli actions in Gaza, with his lawyers claiming political bias in the detention decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)