Justice Denied: Activist Mahmoud Khalil Remains in Detention
A U.S. judge has denied the release of pro-Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil, detained on immigration fraud charges. Despite challenging the legality of his detention, Khalil remains held amid allegations linked to his activism against U.S.-supported Israeli actions in Gaza. Khalil's lawyers argue his detention is politically motivated.
A U.S. judge has refused to release Mahmoud Khalil, a pro-Palestinian activist accused of immigration fraud, following the intervention of the Trump administration.
Judge Michael Farbiarz stated that Khalil's legal team failed to prove Khalil's detention was unlawful, but suggested applying for bail with an immigration judge.
Khalil was arrested in March amidst tensions over pro-Palestinian protest movements against Israeli actions in Gaza, with his lawyers claiming political bias in the detention decision.
