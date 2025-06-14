Trump's Delicate Dance: Balancing Israeli Strikes and Iranian Nuclear Negotiations
President Donald Trump acknowledged knowing about Israeli strikes in Iran and expressed support for them, while maintaining hopes for a nuclear deal with Tehran. Although the future of negotiations remains uncertain, Trump emphasized his continued interest in an agreement and confirmed upcoming talks unless circumstances change.
In a revealing phone interview with Reuters, President Donald Trump acknowledged prior knowledge of Israeli strikes against Iran while affirming potential for a nuclear accord. Trump's remarks underscore his complex approach in managing international tensions with a mix of public declarations and strategic backdoor diplomacy.
Diverging from his earlier appeals for caution, Trump labeled the strikes as "excellent" and "successful," signaling support for Israel's aggressive tactics despite concerns from allies about regional stability. He maintained that the opportunity for a diplomatic resolution with Iran remains alive.
Looking ahead, the viability of ongoing nuclear talks is uncertain. Despite attacks, Trump expressed optimism contingent on a pending meeting with Iranian officials in Oman, highlighting his administration's persistent endeavors for diplomatic engagement amidst geopolitical disputes.
(With inputs from agencies.)