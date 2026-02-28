Left Menu

US Involvement in Israeli Strikes: An Inside Look

The United States is reportedly aiding Israel in military strikes against Iran. This information comes from a US official and an informed source, both speaking anonymously due to the sensitivity of the operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 28-02-2026 12:29 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 12:29 IST
US Involvement in Israeli Strikes: An Inside Look
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The United States is actively taking part in Israeli military operations targeting Iran, as confirmed by a US official and a person familiar with the details.

Both sources discussed the matter under the condition of anonymity, citing the sensitive nature of the military operations currently underway.

This collaboration highlights the strategic partnership between the US and Israel amid rising tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Destiny or Design? D K Shivakumar's Potential Rise to Chief Ministership

Destiny or Design? D K Shivakumar's Potential Rise to Chief Ministership

 India
2
Trump acknowledges that there could be American casualties following Iran strikes, saying 'that often happens in war,' reports AP.

Trump acknowledges that there could be American casualties following Iran st...

 Global
3
Middle East Tensions Rise as US and Israel Launch Strikes on Iran

Middle East Tensions Rise as US and Israel Launch Strikes on Iran

 Global
4
Israel issues nationwide warning after Iran reportedly launches missiles, reports AP.

Israel issues nationwide warning after Iran reportedly launches missiles, re...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026