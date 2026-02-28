US Involvement in Israeli Strikes: An Inside Look
The United States is reportedly aiding Israel in military strikes against Iran. This information comes from a US official and an informed source, both speaking anonymously due to the sensitivity of the operations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 28-02-2026 12:29 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 12:29 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
The United States is actively taking part in Israeli military operations targeting Iran, as confirmed by a US official and a person familiar with the details.
Both sources discussed the matter under the condition of anonymity, citing the sensitive nature of the military operations currently underway.
This collaboration highlights the strategic partnership between the US and Israel amid rising tensions in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Middle East Tensions Rise as US and Israel Launch Strikes on Iran
Trump acknowledges that there could be American casualties following Iran strikes, saying 'that often happens in war,' reports AP.
Tensions Erupt: Israel Strikes Tehran Amid Nuclear Deal Standoff
Iraq closes its airspace after Israel launches airstrikes targeting Iran, reports AP.
Iranian media report attacks are happening nationwide as Israel launches airstrikes targeting the country, reports AP.