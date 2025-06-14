Left Menu

Marines Detain Civilian in Rare Domestic Operation

U.S. Marines detained a civilian at the Wilshire Federal Building in Los Angeles, marking the first known detention by active-duty troops in the area. This rare domestic deployment followed days of protests over immigration raids and was confirmed by the U.S. military after Reuters images surfaced.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an unprecedented move, U.S. Marines detained a civilian in Los Angeles on Friday, the military confirmed, after Reuters captured images of the incident. This marks the first known detainment by active-duty troops, ordered by President Donald Trump.

The incident unfolded at the Wilshire Federal Building, where Marines had been tasked earlier in the day to secure the premises. This comes amid heightened tensions due to recent protests against immigration raids.

Sources indicate that the deployment of active-duty military personnel within U.S. borders is a rare occurrence, highlighting the gravity of the situation in Los Angeles. Military officials have yet to release further details on the civilian's status or charges.

