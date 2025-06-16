Israel Denies Plans to Harm Tehran Residents Amid Tensions

In an effort to ease rising tensions, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz has clarified controversial remarks he made earlier. Katz emphasized that Israel has no intention of causing harm to the civilian population of Tehran.

Katz's statement came after previous comments suggested potential attacks on regime targets and security infrastructures in Tehran. He assured that Israel's actions are strictly against the dictatorial regime, not its people.

The Defence Minister also criticized the regime, stating its actions towards its own citizens and Israelis are what endanger regional peace and provoke Israel's defensive measures.

