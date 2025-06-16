Congress Criticizes Government's 'Damp Squib' Census Notification
The Congress Party has labeled the recent notification about India's 16th census as a 'damp squib,' criticizing the government for its silence on caste inclusion. The party demands the adoption of the Telangana model, which includes socio-economic data by caste. This marks another potential U-turn by the central government.
- Country:
- India
The Congress Party has expressed disappointment over the recent notification regarding India's 16th census, terming it a 'damp squib' due to its omission of caste inclusion. The notification merely reaffirms previous announcements, adding fuel to the opposition's criticisms.
Congress demands that the central government adopt the Telangana model, which not only incorporates caste enumeration but also details socio-economic parameters caste-wise. This call comes as the government remains silent on the inclusion of caste data, raising questions of yet another possible policy U-turn.
Jairam Ramesh, general secretary in-charge of communications for Congress, highlighted the party's role in pushing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to consider the caste census, a proposal previously dismissed by the government in both Parliament and the Supreme Court.
ALSO READ
Government Slashes Natural Gas Prices Amid Declining Benchmark Rates
Outcry in Bihar: Congress Blames JDU-BJP Government for Dalit Girl's Death
Assam Government Steps Up Flood Relief Efforts Amidst Landslide Tragedies
Record Surge: Channel Migrant Crossings Skyrocket Under Labour Government
Sudan's New Leadership: Idris Dissolves Caretaker Government