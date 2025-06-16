Left Menu

Advocates Decry ED Summons: A Threat to Legal Independence

The Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association criticized the Enforcement Directorate for summoning senior advocate Arvind Datar due to his legal advice to a firm. Although the notice was withdrawn, the incident highlights a concerning overreach threatening judicial independence and the right to independent legal counsel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2025 15:04 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 15:04 IST
The Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association has strongly criticized the Enforcement Directorate for issuing a summons to senior advocate Arvind Datar following his provision of legal advice to a firm. The ED notice, linked to legal counsel provided to Care Health Insurance regarding an ESOP given to former Religare Enterprises Chairperson Rashmi Saluja, was later rescinded.

According to SCAORA, the summons sends a "chilling message" to the legal community, disrupting the crucial right to independent legal counsel without fear. SCAORA president, Vipin Nair, described the ED's actions as unwarranted, suggesting a worrying trend of investigative overreach that jeopardizes the independence of the legal profession and the rule of law's foundation.

Senior advocate Datar, known for high professional standards, represents the integrity that SCAORA argues is undermined by such executive actions. The incident raises concerns over judicial independence, as coercive measures against advocates could cripple the legal system and diminish public trust in justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

