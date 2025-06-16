Left Menu

Youth Booked for Casteist Slurs in Social Media Reel

A 19-year-old, Aman Thakur, from Ahladpur Champu village, was booked by police for using casteist slurs and making objectionable remarks about the Constitution in a social media reel. An FIR was lodged after a complaint by villagers, and investigations are underway.

16-06-2025
A 19-year-old individual from Ahladpur Champu village has been booked by authorities for allegedly using casteist slurs and making objectionable remarks about the Constitution in a social media reel, according to police sources.

The accused, identified as Aman Thakur, drew the attention of police after villagers, including a complainant named Lakhpat Singh, reported the offending content. The authorities registered an FIR based on these complaints on Sunday.

Station House Officer Meghpal Singh stated that Thakur faces charges under BNS sections 196 (2) and 299, as well as the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The viral reel is currently under investigation, and further actions are anticipated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

