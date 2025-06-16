Left Menu

Two Students Arrested Amid Allegations of Promoting Haidari Dal

Two students, Jaish Ahmad and Shanu, were arrested for allegedly promoting the fundamentalist group Haidari Dal. The arrests followed accusations of spreading inflammatory content through social media and organizing meetings. The investigation continues as authorities examine other potential participants and funding sources for the organization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 16-06-2025 15:16 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 15:16 IST
Two Students Arrested Amid Allegations of Promoting Haidari Dal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two students have been taken into custody for their alleged involvement with the fundamentalist group Haidari Dal, police officials confirmed on Monday.

Jaish Ahmad, a medical student, and Shanu, an engineering student, are accused of using various platforms to incite religious sentiments and spread divisive content. Arrested by Kotwali police on Sunday evening, the duo now face serious charges.

Police superintendent Manush Pareek stated that Ahmad and Shanu played significant roles within Haidari Dal, with Ahmad facilitating meetings at his clinic and Shanu managing an Instagram page promoting the group. Both suspects appeared in court on Monday and were remanded in judicial custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties.

Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties...

 Global
2
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025