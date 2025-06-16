Two Students Arrested Amid Allegations of Promoting Haidari Dal

Two students have been taken into custody for their alleged involvement with the fundamentalist group Haidari Dal, police officials confirmed on Monday.

Jaish Ahmad, a medical student, and Shanu, an engineering student, are accused of using various platforms to incite religious sentiments and spread divisive content. Arrested by Kotwali police on Sunday evening, the duo now face serious charges.

Police superintendent Manush Pareek stated that Ahmad and Shanu played significant roles within Haidari Dal, with Ahmad facilitating meetings at his clinic and Shanu managing an Instagram page promoting the group. Both suspects appeared in court on Monday and were remanded in judicial custody.

