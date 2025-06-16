Rajasthan Speaker's Diplomatic Tour: Bridging Democracies with Parliamentary Insight

Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani is set to embark on an enlightening seven-day journey to France and Germany to delve into their parliamentary systems and practices.

Slated to depart from Jaipur to New Delhi on Tuesday, Devnani's initiative comes under the aegis of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association and aims to enhance global democratic engagement. He will observe the legislative processes in the French National Assembly, Senate, Bundestag, and Bundesrat.

Engagements will include dialogues with parliamentary representatives and cultural visits, aiming to strengthen ties and share legislative innovations from Rajasthan. The tour also features meetings with the Indian diaspora and key officials, highlighting India's democratic prowess on a global platform.

(With inputs from agencies.)