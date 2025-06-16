Left Menu

CPI(M) Raises Concerns Over Parallel Probes into Ahmedabad Air Crash

The CPI(M) questioned the establishment of a high-level committee by the Centre alongside the AAIB's investigation into the Ahmedabad crash. The party argued that maintaining parallel inquiries could suggest government interference and urged revisions to the committee's terms to avoid overlap with the AAIB's work.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 16:03 IST
CPI(M) Raises Concerns Over Parallel Probes into Ahmedabad Air Crash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The CPI(M) has voiced concerns regarding the Centre's decision to form a high-level committee to investigate the Ahmedabad crash, arguing it could interfere with the ongoing investigation by India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB). This follows an announcement by Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu.

Naidu stated that while the AAIB will address technical facets, the new committee will establish a policy framework to avert future incidents. However, CPI(M) insists that the existing inquiry should suffice, as it aligns with international norms per the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

The Left party highlighted that competence in accident investigations should be left to professionals, emphasizing that the high-level committee's role should focus on long-term policy creation rather than examining the crash itself. They also underscored the need for stricter airport vicinity regulations to prevent further tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties.

Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties...

 Global
2
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025