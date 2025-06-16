CPI(M) Raises Concerns Over Parallel Probes into Ahmedabad Air Crash

The CPI(M) has voiced concerns regarding the Centre's decision to form a high-level committee to investigate the Ahmedabad crash, arguing it could interfere with the ongoing investigation by India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB). This follows an announcement by Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu.

Naidu stated that while the AAIB will address technical facets, the new committee will establish a policy framework to avert future incidents. However, CPI(M) insists that the existing inquiry should suffice, as it aligns with international norms per the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

The Left party highlighted that competence in accident investigations should be left to professionals, emphasizing that the high-level committee's role should focus on long-term policy creation rather than examining the crash itself. They also underscored the need for stricter airport vicinity regulations to prevent further tragedies.

