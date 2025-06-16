Supreme Court Verdict Faces Challenge Over Judicial Exam Eligibility

A challenge has been mounted in the Supreme Court against its recent ruling obligating fresh law graduates to have three years of legal practice before appearing for judicial services examinations.

The decision, penned by Chief Justice B R Gavai alongside Justices Augustine George Masih and K Vinod Chandran, has faced criticism for potentially violating constitutional rights to equality and opportunity.

Advocate Chandra Sen Yadav, who filed the plea, contends that the ruling imposes arbitrary constraints that disadvantage new graduates, particularly affecting those working in non-traditional legal roles. This plea seeks reconsideration of the mandate to ensure equitable access to judicial positions.

(With inputs from agencies.)