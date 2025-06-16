Supreme Court Verdict Faces Challenge Over Judicial Exam Eligibility
A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court challenging its decision mandating a three-year minimum practice for fresh law graduates to appear in the judicial services exam. Filed by Chandra Sen Yadav, the plea argues this requirement violates fundamental rights, causing discrimination against new law graduates in public employment opportunities.
- Country:
- India
A challenge has been mounted in the Supreme Court against its recent ruling obligating fresh law graduates to have three years of legal practice before appearing for judicial services examinations.
The decision, penned by Chief Justice B R Gavai alongside Justices Augustine George Masih and K Vinod Chandran, has faced criticism for potentially violating constitutional rights to equality and opportunity.
Advocate Chandra Sen Yadav, who filed the plea, contends that the ruling imposes arbitrary constraints that disadvantage new graduates, particularly affecting those working in non-traditional legal roles. This plea seeks reconsideration of the mandate to ensure equitable access to judicial positions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Legal Equality Isn’t Enough: The Cultural Roots Behind Gender Gaps in Work and Law
South Korean Women's Vote Revolution: A Struggle for Gender Equality
IFAD President Urges German Leadership to Bridge Global Inequality Divide
South Korea's Young Women Propel Gender Equality Revolution
Without digital literacy, health tech could deepen inequality